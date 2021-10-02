Onooks (OOKS) Price Up 14% This Week

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $160,040.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Onooks has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

