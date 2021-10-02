ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $16.26 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

