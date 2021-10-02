LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,330.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00670512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01023500 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

