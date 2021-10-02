Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

JSDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 25,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,183. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.