Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Declines By 56.2%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,500. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

