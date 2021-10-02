Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declines By 66.7%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.98.

Shares of JMPLY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

