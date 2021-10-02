DinoSwap Market Cap Reaches $17.09 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 47.7% against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00144837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.96 or 0.99899490 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.67 or 0.06985886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002516 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,240,591 coins and its circulating supply is 35,905,811 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.