SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Up 14.6% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $310,637.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00144837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.96 or 0.99899490 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.67 or 0.06985886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

