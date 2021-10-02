Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Decreases By 77.4%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JBSAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 114,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

