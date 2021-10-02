Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Decreases By 77.4%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JBSAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 114,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24.
About JBS
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.