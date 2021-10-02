KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KNYJY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

