Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Decreases By 68.3%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LGGNY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 13,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

