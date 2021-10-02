TrueFi (TRU) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. TrueFi has a market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

