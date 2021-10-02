TROY (TROY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.50 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. TROY has a total market capitalization of $114.12 million and $19.50 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

