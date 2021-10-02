ColossusXT Trading 70.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 75.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $839.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016607 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001368 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006777 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,205,622,788 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.