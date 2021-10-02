Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 200.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY remained flat at $$38.00 during trading on Friday. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.