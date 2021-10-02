Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

GBAB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.