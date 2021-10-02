Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the August 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,775. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61.
About Digihost Technology
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.