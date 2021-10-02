Syntropy Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $180.86 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

