Liquity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $480,429.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $55.39 million and approximately $480,429.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $5.13 or 0.00010771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,807,797 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

