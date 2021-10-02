FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
FirstRand Company Profile
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.