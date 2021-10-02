FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

