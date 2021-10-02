Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,598. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

