Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Increases By 200.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 152. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.