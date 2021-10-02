Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Increases By 200.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 152. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

