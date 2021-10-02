Poseidon Network Trading Down 12.1% This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and $161,507.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

