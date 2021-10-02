eCash Price Reaches $0.0002 (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $330.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00146752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,786.09 or 1.00198389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.10 or 0.07024521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00745463 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,859,417,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

