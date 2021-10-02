DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRK traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. DATATRAK International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 1.29.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

