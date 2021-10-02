Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 82.1%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,188. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

