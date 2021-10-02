Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 87.7% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price objective for the company.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Shares of DTGI remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 54,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,872. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.