Lua Swap Market Capitalization Hits $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

