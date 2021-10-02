FansTime Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. FansTime has a total market cap of $710,305.62 and approximately $162,515.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

