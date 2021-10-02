-$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share of ($1.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the lowest is ($1.89). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $331,810. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

