Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

