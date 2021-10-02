Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Grows By 100.0%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

HSHZY stock remained flat at $$22.54 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

