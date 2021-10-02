AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 18,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
