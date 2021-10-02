DAOventures 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,071.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,071.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001909 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.