stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,371.14 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,371.14 or 0.07035695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and $194.41 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00107280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00148397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,115.85 or 1.00419575 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.69 or 0.00746515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,331,233 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.