Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $1.52

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003176 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $113.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.96 or 0.44649987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00117542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00227474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

