Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the August 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,579. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.07. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $27.72.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.
Regional Health Properties Company Profile
Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.
