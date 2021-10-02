Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the August 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,579. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.07. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Health Properties by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

