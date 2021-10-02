Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 257.9% in September

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 29,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,596. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.