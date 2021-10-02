Offshift (XFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,643.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $56,643.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004997 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,116.57 or 1.00027190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056175 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.05 or 0.00600893 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

