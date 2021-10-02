FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 327.0% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$42.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
