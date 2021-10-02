FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 327.0% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$42.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.