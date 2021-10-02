Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Hot Mama’s Foods has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc engages in manufacturing spicy artisanal gourmet condiments. Its products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company was founded by Matthew Morse in 1984 and is headquartered in Orillia, Canada.

