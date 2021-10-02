Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Hot Mama’s Foods has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Hot Mama’s Foods
