$226.18 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $226.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.68 million and the lowest is $222.70 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,408,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,576. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,195. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

