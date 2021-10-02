Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

