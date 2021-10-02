Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $522.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $36.94. 507,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,125. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.