MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $135.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $141.30 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $103.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $621.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $662.72 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $492.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.