$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $90.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.52 million and the lowest is $89.80 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.76. 155,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,194. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 331.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.