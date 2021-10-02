Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Declines By 63.0%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NNA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 389,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,957. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

