Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MIT remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

