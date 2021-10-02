MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $734,748.44 and $165,295.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

