Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $850,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 2,550,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,281. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

